TripActions Joins as UATP's Latest Merchant

WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UATP today announced that Palo Alto-based travel management company, TripActions, has become the latest Merchant to join the UATP Network.

"The TripActions platform is designed to simplify corporate travel," said Danny Finkel, chief travel officer at TripActions. "With the unprecedented number of cancellations seen across the industry this past year, it is imperative that travelers have a quick and easy way to access and apply their unused credit to future purchases. Accepting UATP helps TripActions deliver on this customer need."

TripActions is a leading corporate travel and spend management platform that provides complete, end-to-end travel and expense management solutions to corporate clients. The full-service travel management company offers an online booking tool and supports travelers across the globe.

UATP President and CEO Ralph Kaiser commented, "TripActions is successfully preparing itself for the post-COVID travel comeback. They have invested heavily into product, listened to the client base and industry demand. Becoming a part of the UATP Network is another tool to meet that customer demand."

UATP is a global payment network owned and operated by the world's airlines and accepted by thousands of merchants for air, rail and travel agency payments. UATP connects airlines to Alternative Forms of Payment which can expand reach and generate incremental sales globally. UATP offers easy-to-use data tools, DataStream® and DataMine®, which provide comprehensive account details to Issuers and corporate travel buyers for accurate travel management.

Accepted as a form of payment for corporate business travel worldwide by airlines, travel agencies and Amtrak®; UATP accounts are issued by: Aeromexico; Air Canada (TSE: AC); Air China; Air New Zealand (ANZFF.PK); Air Niugini; Air Serbia; American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL); APG Airlines; Austrian Airlines; BCD Travel; China Eastern Airlines (NYSE: CEA); Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL); EL AL Israel Airlines; Etihad Airways; Fareportal; Frontier Airlines; GOL Linhas aereas inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and Bovespa: GOLL4); Hahn Air; High Point; Japan Airlines (9201: JP); JetBlue Airways; Qantas Airways (QUBSF.PK); Shandong Airlines; Sichuan Airlines; Southwest Airlines; Sun Country Airlines; TUIfly GmbH; Turkish Airlines (ISE: THYAO); United Airlines (NYSE: UAL) and WestJet.

Fast becoming the default for corporate travel, TripActions combines the best corporate travel management tech with the best travel agency service. TripActions delivers consumer-like ease-of-use with powerful personalization, unrivaled inventory choice, 24/7 travel agents and streamlined payments that users love. As a result, organizations achieve high adoption, getting the spend visibility and data insights needed to optimize their travel programs, save money, and fulfill duty of care. Learn more at www.tripactions.com

