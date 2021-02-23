Sands Capital Trims Microsoft, Exits Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio)' Sands Capital Management sold shares of the following stocks during the fourth quarter, which ended on Dec. 31.

Microsoft

The Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake was reduced by 82.81%, impacting the portfolio by -1.57%.

The company, which develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software, has a market cap of $1.84 trillion and an enterprise value of $1.78 trillion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 43.01% and return on assets of 17.4% are outperforming 95% of companies in the software industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.9 is below the industry median of 2.4.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.31% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.29% and PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.27%.

Regeneron

The Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc . (NASDAQ:REGN) holding was closed, impacting the portfolio by -1.04%.

The company has a market cap of $50.39 billion and an enterprise value of $49.50 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 32.88% and return on assets of 22.45% are outperforming 96% of companies in the biotechnology industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.33 is below the industry median of 9.77.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is the Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.39% of outstanding shares, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.84% and Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.42%.

Snowflake

The firm trimmed its Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) position by 82.87%. The portfolio was impacted by -1.03%.

The data lake, warehousing and sharing company has a market cap of $82.10 billion and an enterprise value of $77.55 billion.

The return on equity of -27.92% and return on assets of -15.24% are underperforming 78% of companies in the software industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 23.07.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s Berkshire Hathaway with 2.16% of outstanding shares, followed by Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.44% and Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.62%.

Sea

The firm cut its Sea Ltd. (NYSE:SE) stake by 6.48%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.72%.

The internet company has a market cap of $143.34 billion and an enterprise value of $141.96 billion.



GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 3 out of 10. The return on equity of -139.77% and return on assets of -24.52% are underperforming 93% of companies in the interactive media industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 1.65.



The largest guru shareholder of the company is Sands with 9.38% of outstanding shares, followed by Coleman with 1.80% and Laffont with 0.61%.

Galapagos

The firm exited its position in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG). The portfolio was impacted by -0.70%.

The clinical-stage biotechnology company has a market cap of $5.64 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 3 out of 10. The return on equity of -13.21% and return on assets of -6.16% are outperforming 73% of companies in the biotechnology industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 182.64 is far above the industry median of 9.77.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include the Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.80% of outstanding shares, Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.40% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.11%.

Monster Beverage

The Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:MNST) position was closed, impacting the portfolio by -0.56%.

The company, which operates in the in the energy drink subsegment of the beverage industry, has a market cap of $47.33 billion and an enterprise value of $45.65 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 10 out of 10. The return on equity of 28.4% and return on assets of 22.89% are outperforming 91% of companies in the beverages, non-alcoholic industry. Its financial strength is rated 9 out of 10 with no debt.



The largest guru shareholder of the company is Simons' firm with 1.94% of outstanding shares, followed by Cohen with 0.17% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.13%/

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

