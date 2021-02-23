>
Conduent Inc (CNDT) CEO Clifford Skelton Bought $100,206 of Shares

February 23, 2021 | About: CNDT -0.2%

CEO of Conduent Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Clifford Skelton (insider trades) bought 20,661 shares of CNDT on 02/22/2021 at an average price of $4.85 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $100,206.

Conduent Inc is engaged in providing business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation to healthcare, transportation, and other industries. It operates its business in US, Europe, and other areas. Conduent Inc has a market cap of $1.07 billion; its shares were traded at around $5.050000 with and P/S ratio of 0.23. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Conduent Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Clifford Skelton bought 20,661 shares of CNDT stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $4.85. The price of the stock has increased by 4.12% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director A. Scott Letier bought 10,000 shares of CNDT stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $4.95. The price of the stock has increased by 2.02% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CNDT, click here

.

