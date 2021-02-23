Bumble Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 10, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bumble Inc. ( BMBL), the parent company of Badoo and Bumble, two of the world’s highest-grossing dating apps with millions of users worldwide, announced today that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2020 following the close of market on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. The Company will host a corresponding conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on that day.



To listen to the live conference call, please dial toll free (833) 362-0206 or (914) 987-7675, access code 1162237, approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A webcast of the call, the earnings release, and any other information related to the call will be accessible on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.bumble.com. A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. is the parent company of Badoo and Bumble, two of the world’s highest-grossing dating apps with millions of users worldwide. The Bumble platform enables people to connect and build equitable and healthy relationships. Founded by CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd in 2014, the Bumble app is one of the first dating apps built with women at the center, and the Badoo app, which was founded in 2006, is one of the pioneers of web and mobile dating products. Bumble currently employs over 600 people in offices in Austin, Barcelona, London, and Moscow.

