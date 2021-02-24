Dayton Power and Light Company changes name to AES Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dayton Power & Light (DP&L) Company, a subsidiary of The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES), continues to accelerate the future of energy, and announced today its new name and brand identity. DP&L is now AES Ohio.

DP&L has provided safe, reliable, and affordable energy to our customers for more than a century. Since AES acquired DP&L in 2011, DP&L has refocused the business on transmission and distribution, while reliably serving customers in the Miami Valley at the lowest residential rates in Ohio. Drawing from AES' global expertise, scale and purpose, AES Ohio is accelerating technology and digital transformations to deliver greener and smarter energy solutions for customers. The AES Smart Operations Center, located in Dayton and expected to open later in 2021, is an example of this digital transformation and economic development. The center will use data analytics and digital tools to improve performance across AES' US and international generation portfolio.

The new name also comes with a new logo. However, some of DP&L's familiar colors are reflected in the new logo to illustrate the company's history.

"At AES Ohio, we are focused on modernizing our electric system to maintain the reliability our customers have come to expect while also strategically transitioning to new innovative digital solutions to continue to meet their future needs," said Kristina Lund, President of AES Ohio. "Our customers will not have to choose between reliability, affordability and sustainability. We are leveraging our global and local resources and expertise to ensure they can have all three."

"At AES, we are helping organizations build a competitive advantage by implementing innovative digital technology like the new AES Smart Operations Center which will allow us to monitor, remotely operate and reliably manage our generation operations across the United States," said Lisa Krueger, President, AES United States. "This important work will take place right here in Dayton and lead the way to a greener, more sustainable future for our customers."

AES Ohio's commitment locally remains unchanged, and we will work with customers to help them achieve greater efficiencies and desired business outcomes using digital platforms.

"We are developing new solutions to help all of our customers, from young families to thriving tech companies and everywhere in between, achieve their most important objectives," said Lund. "We are seeking to create the energy services of the future that will help the Dayton area continue to attract new jobs and grow the economy."

About AES Ohio

AES Ohio is the principal subsidiary of DPL Inc. (DPL), a regional energy provider and an AES company. AES Ohio, a regulated electric utility, provides service to over 527,000 customers in West Central Ohio. Connect with AES Ohio on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. Learn more about how AES Ohio is accelerating the future of energy, visit aes-ohio.com/hellofuture.

About AES

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is a Fortune 500 global energy company accelerating the future of energy. Together with our many stakeholders, we're improving lives by delivering the greener, smarter energy solutions the world needs. Our diverse workforce is committed to continuous innovation and operational excellence, while partnering with our customers on their strategic energy transitions and continuing to meet their energy needs today. For more information, visit www.aes.com .

