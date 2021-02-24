>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Comerica Bank's Michigan Index Climbs

February 24, 2021 | About: NYSE:CMA +3.56%

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Feb. 24, 2021

DALLAS, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank's Michigan Economic Activity Index increased in December to a level of 108.6. December's reading was 25 percent higher than the historical low reached in June 2020. The index averaged 104.6 points for all of 2020, 13.2 points below the index average for 2019. November's index reading was revised to 106.4.

Comerica logo. (PRNewsFoto/Comerica Bank) (PRNewsfoto/Comerica Bank)

Our Michigan economic activity index increased for the sixth consecutive month in December, showing the strongest monthly gain since September. Six out of nine sub-indexes were positive in December. They were nonfarm unemployment insurance claims (inverted), housing starts, house prices, industrial electricity demand, light vehicle production and state sales tax revenues. The three decliners were nonfarm payrolls, total state trade and hotel occupancy. There are three key factors that are causing us to temper our optimism about the headline gain in many states this month. First, is that we use a three-month moving average to smooth out the volatility that typically comes with regional economic data. So, this may underweight any drag from tighter social mitigation policy at year-end. Related to social policy, we are seeing a bifurcation between manufacturing-related economic data, which is generally strengthening, and services-related economic data, which may not be strengthening, at the regional, U.S. and international levels. So, a positive headline reading for any state this winter does not necessarily mean that conditions are improving for all industries in that state. Finally, timing issues around the year-end fiscal stimulus package may have artificially improved some data related to unemployment insurance claims. We also expect to see drag on Michigan's auto industry in February as the global computer chip shortage restricts production.

The Michigan Economic Activity Index consists of nine variables, as follows: nonfarm payroll employment, continuing claims for unemployment insurance, housing starts, house price index, industrial electricity sales, auto assemblies, total trade, hotel occupancy and sales tax revenue. All data are seasonally adjusted. Nominal values have been converted to constant dollar values. Index levels are expressed in terms of three-month moving averages.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $88 billion as of Dec. 31, 2020.

To subscribe to our publications or for questions, contact us at [email protected]. Archives are available at http://www.comerica.com/insights. Follow us on Twitter: @Comerica_Econ.


Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comerica-banks-michigan-index-climbs-301234917.html

SOURCE Comerica Bank


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)