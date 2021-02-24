The Travelers Inc (TRV) EVP & President, Business Ins. Gregory C Toczydlowski Sold $1.7 million of Shares

EVP & President, Business Ins. of The Travelers Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Gregory C Toczydlowski (insider trades) sold 11,536 shares of TRV on 02/23/2021 at an average price of $148.86 a share. The total sale was $1.7 million.

The Travelers Companies Inc operates in property and casualty insurance industry. Its operations are divided into three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance and Personal Insurance. The Travelers Companies Inc has a market cap of $38.07 billion; its shares were traded at around $150.960000 with a P/E ratio of 14.38 and P/S ratio of 1.20. The dividend yield of The Travelers Companies Inc stocks is 2.24%. The Travelers Companies Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.10% over the past ten years.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Vice Chairman William H Heyman sold 3,000 shares of TRV stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $148.25. The price of the stock has increased by 1.83% since.

EVP & President, Personal Ins. Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of TRV stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $146.25. The price of the stock has increased by 3.22% since.

Vice Chairman William H Heyman sold 7,000 shares of TRV stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $146.68. The price of the stock has increased by 2.92% since.

