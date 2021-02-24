ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX) today announced it will participate in the following March investor conferences, which will each be held in a virtual meeting format:

Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Fireside chat: Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 10:50 a.m. ET

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside chat: Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 4:10 p.m. ET

Morgan Stanley Virtual Healthcare Corporate Access Day

Date: Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Live webcasts of the Raymond James and Barclays fireside chats can be accessed in the Investors section of REGENXBIO's website at www.regenxbio.com. An archived replay of the webcasts will be available on the same website for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8, AAV9 and AAVrh10. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV® Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates in multiple therapeutic areas.

Contacts:

Tricia Truehart

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

347-926-7709

[email protected]

Investors:

Brendan Burns, 212-600-1902

[email protected]

Media:

David Rosen, 212-600-1902

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regenxbio-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301234852.html

SOURCE REGENXBIO Inc.