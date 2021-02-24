Sunpower Corp (SPWR) Pres and CEO Thomas H Werner Sold $4.3 million of Shares

Pres and CEO of Sunpower Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Thomas H Werner (insider trades) sold 130,000 shares of SPWR on 02/22/2021 at an average price of $33.4 a share. The total sale was $4.3 million.

SunPower Corp is engaged in the solar industry. The company's business includes designing, manufacturing, installation and ongoing maintenance and monitoring of solar products. SunPower Corp has a market cap of $6.44 billion; its shares were traded at around $37.750000 with a P/E ratio of 15.58 and P/S ratio of 4.90. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with SunPower Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Pres and CEO Thomas H Werner sold 130,000 shares of SPWR stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $33.4. The price of the stock has increased by 13.02% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Principal Accounting Officer Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of SPWR stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $35.81. The price of the stock has increased by 5.42% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SPWR, click here