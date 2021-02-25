Aimia to Report 2020 Fourth Quarter Results

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM), an investment holding company, will issue its fourth quarter 2020 financial results at 7:00 a.m. ET on the morning of Thursday, March 25, 2021, and hold its quarterly conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day.

During this call, Aimia's executive team will discuss the financial results for the quarter and address questions from analysts and investors. Investors may submit their questions in advance to be addressed by management during the conference call by emailing Investor Relations at [email protected].

All interested participants may access this call on a listen-only basis via our simultaneous audio webcast: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1414483&tp_key=3be62be68e

A slide presentation intended for simultaneous viewing with the conference call will be available at: https://www.aimia.com/investor-relations/events-presentations/. An archived audio webcast will be available for 90 days following the original broadcast.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) (OTC: AIMFF) is an investment holding company with a focus on long-term investments in public and private companies, on a global basis, through controlling or minority stakes.

The company operates an investment advisory business through its wholly-owned subsidiary Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, and owns a diversified portfolio of valuable investments including a 48.9% equity stake in PLM Premier, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (PLM), owner and operator of Club Premier, the coalition loyalty program in Mexico that operates the Aeromexico Frequent Flyer program, a 49.3% equity stake in Kognitiv, a B2B technology growth company enabling collaborative commerce, a 20.0% equity stake in BIGLIFE, the operator of BIG Rewards, one of the largest loyalty programs across Asia, a 10.85% stake in Clear Media Limited (100.HK), one of the largest outdoor advertising firms in China, as well as a minority stake in JCDecaux (DEC.FP), the global leader in outdoor advertising.

For more information about Aimia, visit www.aimia.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aimia-to-report-2020-fourth-quarter-results-301235067.html

SOURCE Aimia Inc.