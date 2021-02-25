>
Corero Network Security Continues to Build upon their "Partner-First" DDoS GTM Strategy

February 25, 2021 | About: LSE:CNS +2.86%

PR Newswire

AMERSHAM, England, Feb. 25, 2021

AMERSHAM, England, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corero Network Security plc (AIM: CNS.L), a leading provider of real-time, high-performance, automatic Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) defense solutions builds upon their "partner-first" go to market strategy with the announcement of several new partnerships in both APAC and LATAM, along with ongoing enhancements to their Partner Portal.

(PRNewsfoto/Corero Network Security)

Building on the strong successful foundations Corero established in 2020 with partners/distributors such as Kite, Telent, Axians Germany, enfoPoint, ECI Networks and Walker and Associates, Inc., Corero is pleased to announce new strategic partnerships with Datacipher and CDM in APAC, and CLAdirect in LATAM.

With the increased rise in DDoS attacks in 2020 and 2021, these partners/distributors recognized that many of their customers within the Service and Hosting Provider space, along with Gaming, Financial Services and SaaS based customers were in need of updating their network security posture with a leading-edge DDoS solution that will enable them to detect and mitigate a DDoS attack within seconds, not minutes as some of their current solutions provided.

Lionel Chmilewsky, Corero's CEO, said:

"I am extremely pleased to see the continued traction within our existing partner community in 2020 and I only see that growing as we continue to add partners in new regions and markets in 2021. We are fully committed to increase support, sales and marketing initiatives to amplify global expansion via the channel."

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security plc is a global leader in real-time, high-performance, automatic DDoS cyber defense solutions. Both Service and Hosting providers, alongside digital enterprises across the globe rely on Corero's award winning cybersecurity technology to eliminate the threat of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) to their digital environment through automatic attack detection and mitigation, coupled with network visibility, analytics and reporting. Corero's industry leading SmartWall and SecureWatch technology provides scalable protection capabilities against external DDoS attackers and internal DDoS botnets in the most complex edge and subscriber environments, while enabling a more cost-effective economic model than previously available. Corero's key operational centers are located in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA and Edinburgh, UK, with the Company's headquartered in Amersham, UK. The Company is also listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market under the ticker CNS. For more information, visit www.corero.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Enquiries

Brian J. Hawthorne
Corero Marketing
+1 978-212-1523
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/corero-network-security-continues-to-build-upon-their-partner-first-ddos-gtm-strategy-301235366.html

SOURCE Corero Network Security


