Pediatric Stem Cell Transplantation Expert and Industry Leader Dr. Joseph Rosenthal Joins Cell Source's Scientific Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cell Source, Inc. (OTC: CLCS) ("Cell Source" or the "Company"), a developer of Veto Cell-based innovative immunotherapy technologies that facilitate mismatched donor stem cell (e.g. bone marrow) and organ transplants and other cell therapy treatments with an improved safety profile achieved through the active management of immune response, today announced that Joseph Rosenthal, M.D., M.H.C.M. JD, has joined its Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Rosenthal is currently the Director of Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Barron Hilton Professor & Chair in Pediatrics at City of Hope National Medical Center in Duarte, CA.

"Dr. Rosenthal is an important addition to Cell Source's scientific leadership, and we welcome him enthusiastically" said Dennis Brown, Ph. D , Chairman of Cell Source. "He has dedicated his career to serving the youngest patients, leading research and clinical progress in the treatment of childhood cancers including pediatric stem cell transplantation – experience that will prove invaluable to Cell Source as we continue the development of our Veto Cell platform technologies, which have recently transitioned into the first in human clinical trials. This is a major milestone for Veto Cell technology and our team is optimistic about the potential outcome."

Prior to becoming the Chair of the Department of Pediatrics and Director of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology in 2011, Dr. Rosenthal's earlier positions at City of Hope Medical Center included the Interim Chair of the Department of Pediatrics (2002 – 2011), Associate Professor and Director of Pediatric Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation (1996 - 2002), and Assistant Professor and Director of Pediatric Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation (1993 - 1995). Before joining City of Hope, Dr. Rosenthal spent two years as a member of Children's Hospital of Orange County's Hematology/Oncology, Blood and Bone Marrow Transplant Program.

Before emigrating to the United States, Dr. Rosenthal was a member of Rambam Medical Center's Pediatric Oncology Faculty in Haifa, Israel, as well as a member of the Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Faculties of Soroka Medical Center in Beer Sheba and Sambur Center at Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikva, Israel.

Dr. Rosenthal received his medical degree from Tel Aviv University's Sackler School of Medicine in 1981 and received his Masters in Health Care Management in 2003 from Harvard's School of Public Health. He earned his JD from Purdue in 2018.

He is a member of the Editorial Board of Journal of Transplantation Technologies & Research and reviewer for Blood and Bone Marrow Transplantation, has authored over 100 scientific publications, and has been awarded multiple research grants, including a $5.7M grant from the California Institute of Regenerative Medicine in 2018.

Dr. Rosenthal joins an international team of Cell Source Scientific Advisory Board veterans, all of whom have been with Cell Source for more than five years:

Dr. Yair Reisner (Chairman): Head of Stem Cell Research, Department of Stem Cell Transplantation & Cell Therapy, University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Texas

Dr. Steven Burakoff : Dean of Cancer Innovation and Chief of Pediatric Oncology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York

Dr. Robert Negrin : Director of the Bone and Marrow Transplantation Division and Professor of Medicine at Stanford University , California

: Director of the Bone and Marrow Transplantation Division and Professor of Medicine at , Dr. Herman Waldmann : former Department Head and Professor Emeritus of Pathology at the Oxford Medical School and Clinical Director, Oxford Therapeutic Antibody Centre, England

: former Department Head and Professor Emeritus of Pathology at the Oxford Medical School and Clinical Director, Oxford Therapeutic Antibody Centre, Dr. Hermann Einsele : Professor of Internal Medicine and Director of the Department of Internal Medicine of the Julius Maximilian University, Germany

About Cell Source

Cell Source, Inc. (OTC: CLCS) is a leading innovator of Veto Cell-based cellular therapy and immunotherapy technologies that are designed to provide safer and more accessible bone marrow transplantation, improve the treatment of blood cell cancers, facilitate treatment of genetic diseases, and allow for more accessible and successful organ transplantation by reducing or eliminating the need for lifelong, daily anti-rejection drugs. Cell Source intends to create and market "off-the-shelf" immune-oncology products for the treatment of blood-borne cancers and solid tumors using Veto Cells along with CAR-T, and other cell therapies.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The actual future results of Cell Source, Inc. could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include risks and uncertainties such as the inability to finance the company's operations, inability to hire and retain qualified personnel, and changes in the general economic climate, as well as the risk factors disclosed in Cell Source, Inc.'s Form 10-K filed on March 30, 2020. Cell Source, Inc. may, in some cases, use terms such as "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "predicts," "believes," "potential," "proposed," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "should," "might," "will," or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements should not be regarded as a representation by Cell Source, Inc. or any other person, that such forward-looking statements will be achieved. Cell Source, Inc. undertakes no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of the foregoing, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity.

