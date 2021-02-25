Waters Corp (WAT) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. Waters Corp is an analytical instrument manufacturer. It designs, manufactures, sells and services liquid chromatography, ultra performance liquid chromatography & mass spectrometry instrument systems & support products. Waters Corp has a market cap of $17.26 billion; its shares were traded at around $278.230000 with a P/E ratio of 33.27 and P/S ratio of 7.37. Waters Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 8.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Waters Corp the business predictability rank of 4.5-star.

For the last quarter Waters Corp reported a revenue of $786.7 million, compared with the revenue of $716.3 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $2.4 billion, a decrease of 1.7% from the previous year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years Waters Corp had an average revenue growth rate of 3.2% a year.

The reported diluted earnings per share was $8.36 for the year, a decline of 3.8% from the previous year. Over the last five years Waters Corp had an EPS growth rate of 19.7% a year. The Waters Corp had a decent operating margin of 27.63%, compared with the operating margin of 29.44% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of Waters Corp is 28.35%. The profitability rank of the company is 9 (out of 10).

At the current stock price of $278.230000, Waters Corp is traded at 36.7% premium to its historical median P/S valuation band of $203.60. The P/S ratio of the stock is 7.37, while the historical median P/S ratio is 5.18. The intrinsic value of the stock is $89.47 a share, according to GuruFocus DCF Calculator. The stock gained 33.24% during the past 12 months.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Joann A Reed sold 4,759 shares of WAT stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $282.39. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.47% since.

For the complete 20-year historical financial data of WAT, click here.