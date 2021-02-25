Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) EVP, Chief Strategy & Growth Jonathan Auerbach Sold $12.1 million of Shares

EVP, Chief Strategy & Growth of Paypal Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jonathan Auerbach (insider trades) sold 46,134 shares of PYPL on 02/23/2021 at an average price of $261.38 a share. The total sale was $12.1 million.

PayPal Holdings Inc is a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants. The company's payments platform includes PayPal, PayPal Credit, Venmo, Xoom and Braintree products. PayPal Holdings Inc has a market cap of $297.41 billion; its shares were traded at around $253.940000 with a P/E ratio of 71.72 and P/S ratio of 14.07. PayPal Holdings Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 24.00% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with PayPal Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Daniel H Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PYPL stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $304.32. The price of the stock has decreased by 16.55% since.

President and CEO Daniel H Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PYPL stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $267.76. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.16% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO & EVP, Global Customer John D Rainey sold 5,377 shares of PYPL stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $298. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.79% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Chief Bus. Aff. & Legal O Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of PYPL stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $298. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.79% since.

EVP Risk and Platforms & Chief Aaron Karczmer sold 4,419 shares of PYPL stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $298. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.79% since.

EVP, Global Sales Peggy Alford sold 1,574 shares of PYPL stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $298. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.79% since.

Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of PYPL stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $303.49. The price of the stock has decreased by 16.33% since.

