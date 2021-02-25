>
Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) President and CEO Kevin T Conroy Sold $2.2 million of Shares

February 25, 2021 | About: EXAS -2.61%

President and CEO of Exact Sciences Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kevin T Conroy (insider trades) sold 16,420 shares of EXAS on 02/24/2021 at an average price of $136.3 a share. The total sale was $2.2 million.

Exact Sciences Corp operates in the healthcare sector. It is a diagnostics company focused on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. Exact Sciences Corp has a market cap of $22.2 billion; its shares were traded at around $131.300000 with and P/S ratio of 13.34. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Exact Sciences Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Kevin T Conroy sold 16,420 shares of EXAS stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $136.3. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.67% since.
  • President and CEO Kevin T Conroy sold 15,825 shares of EXAS stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $142.66. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.96% since.
  • President and CEO Kevin T Conroy sold 30,344 shares of EXAS stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $138.07. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.9% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,449 shares of EXAS stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $136.3. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.67% since.
  • CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 2,020 shares of EXAS stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $142.66. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.96% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Science Officer Graham Peter Lidgard sold 5,842 shares of EXAS stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $136.3. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.67% since.
  • Chief Administrative Officer D Scott Coward sold 24,812 shares of EXAS stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $136.46. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.78% since.
  • SVP, Human Resources Sarah Condella sold 2,057 shares of EXAS stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $136.3. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.67% since.
  • General Manager, New Ventures Jacob A Orville sold 1,696 shares of EXAS stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $143.38. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.43% since.
  • Chief Administrative Officer D Scott Coward sold 1,980 shares of EXAS stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $140.79. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.74% since.

For the complete insider trading history of EXAS, click here

