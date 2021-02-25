>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Marriott International Inc (MAR) EVP & CFO Kathleen K. Oberg Sold $3.9 million of Shares

February 25, 2021 | About: MAR -4.7%

EVP & CFO of Marriott International Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kathleen K. Oberg (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of MAR on 02/24/2021 at an average price of $155.66 a share. The total sale was $3.9 million.

Marriott International Inc is an operator, franchisor and licensor of hotels and timeshare properties under different brand names. It also operates and develops residential properties and provides services to home/condominium owner associations. Marriott International Inc has a market cap of $48.69 billion; its shares were traded at around $150.090000 with and P/S ratio of 4.64. The dividend yield of Marriott International Inc stocks is 0.30%. Marriott International Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 7.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 6 severe warning signs with Marriott International Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP & CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of MAR stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $155.66. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.58% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP & Global Chief HR Officer David A Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of MAR stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $157.16. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.5% since.
  • President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of MAR stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $154.69. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.97% since.
  • President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of MAR stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $143.44. The price of the stock has increased by 4.64% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MAR, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)