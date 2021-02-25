Marriott International Inc (MAR) EVP & CFO Kathleen K. Oberg Sold $3.9 million of Shares

EVP & CFO of Marriott International Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kathleen K. Oberg (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of MAR on 02/24/2021 at an average price of $155.66 a share. The total sale was $3.9 million.

Marriott International Inc is an operator, franchisor and licensor of hotels and timeshare properties under different brand names. It also operates and develops residential properties and provides services to home/condominium owner associations. Marriott International Inc has a market cap of $48.69 billion; its shares were traded at around $150.090000 with and P/S ratio of 4.64. The dividend yield of Marriott International Inc stocks is 0.30%. Marriott International Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 7.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 6 severe warning signs with Marriott International Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP & Global Chief HR Officer David A Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of MAR stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $157.16. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.5% since.

President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of MAR stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $154.69. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.97% since.

President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of MAR stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $143.44. The price of the stock has increased by 4.64% since.

