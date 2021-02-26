>
MPLX LP files 2020 Form 10-K

February 26, 2021 | About: NYSE:MPLX -0.84%

PR Newswire

FINDLAY, Ohio, Feb. 26, 2021

FINDLAY, Ohio, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) today filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020. The filing can be viewed through a link on MPLX's website at http://www.mplx.com by selecting the "SEC Filings" link under the "Investors" tab.

Upon written request, unitholders may receive, free of charge, a hard copy of MPLX's Annual Report on Form 10-K (including complete audited financial statements). Requests should be communicated in writing to MPLX LP, Attention: Investor Relations, 200 E. Hardin Street, Findlay, OH 45840.

About MPLX LP

MPLX is a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets and provides fuels distribution services. MPLX's assets include a network of crude oil and refined product pipelines; an inland marine business; light-product terminals; storage caverns; refinery tanks, docks, loading racks, and associated piping; and crude and light-product marine terminals. The company also owns crude oil and natural gas gathering systems and pipelines as well as natural gas and NGL processing and fractionation facilities in key U.S. supply basins. More information is available at www.MPLX.com.

Investor Relations Contacts: (419) 421-2071
Kristina Kazarian, Vice President, Investor Relations
Taryn Erie, Manager, Investor Relations

Media Contact: (419) 421-3312
Jamal Kheiry, Manager, Corporate Communications

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mplx-lp-files-2020-form-10-k-301236486.html

SOURCE MPLX LP


