Renasant Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

February 26, 2021 | About: RNST -1.68%

TUPELO, Miss., Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Renasant Corporation ( RNST) approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-two cents ($0.22) per share to be paid March 31, 2021, to shareholders of record as of March 17, 2021.

ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:
Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 116 year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $14.9 billion and operates more than 200 banking, lending, mortgage, wealth management and insurance offices throughout Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

For more information, please visit www.renasantbank.com or Renasant’s IR site at www.renasant.com.

Contacts: For Media: For Financials:
John S. OxfordJames C. Mabry IV
Senior Vice PresidentExecutive Vice President
Director of Marketing Chief Financial Officer
(662) 680-1219(662) 680-1281
[email protected] [email protected]
