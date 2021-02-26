JetBlue Takes Delivery of Its First Airbus A321neo Aircraft Featuring Reimagined Mint® for North American Flying

JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) today announced it has formally taken delivery of its first Airbus A321neo (new engine option) aircraft configured with the airline’s [url="]reimagined+premium+Mint%26reg%3B+experience[/url] and an all-new onboard layout, featuring comfort and connectivity perks that set the airline apart from other U.S. carriers. The aircraft is scheduled to arrive at JetBlue's home at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) tonight from the Airbus production facility in Hamburg, Germany.

We made every Mint seat a suite: JetBlue’s reimagined Mint will offer more privacy with 16 aisle-access suites. Every inch of space anticipates customer needs, with features including a tilting 17-inch Thales AVANT seatback screen, wireless charging capabilities, an integrated phone ledge for multitasking, and easy-to-reach in-seat power, as well as laptop, shoe and handbag stowage. JetBlue is the first carrier to outfit its aircraft with Thompson Aero Seating’s VantageSOLO seat, the company’s revolutionary single aisle seating solution with a herringbone configuration developed and designed specifically for narrow-body aircraft and further customized for JetBlue.







Mint Studio is the pinnacle of space and privacy: The all-new Mint Studio – conceptualized by Acumen and developed in partnership with AIM Altitude – is JetBlue’s latest game-changing innovation, offering the most space in a premium experience from any U.S. airline (a). Each aircraft will have two Mint Studios in the first row, providing ample room for working or relaxing, and featuring a 22-inch tilting Thales AVANT seatback screen, an extra side table for added productivity, and a guest seat that can accommodate an additional Mint customer during flight at cruising altitude. When reclined, customers can kick back and relax on the largest lie-flat bed of any U.S. carrier (b).







Our proprietary seat design is truly a bed in the sky: JetBlue tapped [url="]Tuft+%26amp%3B+Needle[/url] – the innovative mattress company that pioneered the bed-in-a-box trend – to shape the entire Mint sleep experience onboard. Engineered for comfort, every Mint seat is layered with Tuft & Needle’s proprietary T&N Adaptive® foam and a breathable cover to create a cool and comfortable sleep experience unlike anything in the sky. The seat complements additional sleep amenities developed in partnership with the brand, including a convertible blanket with a built-in foot pocket, a memory foam lined pillow with a pillowcase, and a snooze kit with a matching eye mask and earplugs.

















144 seats with a width of 18.4 inches, the widest available for the A321neo aircraft.







Seven rows of Even More Space® seating, all located in the forward area of the core experience, based on customer feedback.







10.1 inch, 1080P high definition screen at every seat.







Easy-to-reach in-seat power, featuring AC and USB ports.







Enhanced cushion comfort and adjustable headrests.







Contoured seatback design at knee level creating additional living space.







Custom designed seatback storage.

















100+ channels of DIRECTV®, hundreds of movies, full seasons of binge-worthy TV shows, and custom seatback games.







Picture-in-picture function.







Enhanced, 3D flight map offering multiple ways to track time to destination.







Personal handheld device pairing capabilities for use as a remote or gaming controller.







Expanded Fly-Fi® connectivity, providing coverage to nearly the entire JetBlue network.

















Refreshed onboard Pantry® with a mini-fridge and drawers full of complimentary snacks.







Spacious overhead bins for additional carry-on bag capacity.







Custom LED mood lighting designed to provide a more soothing inflight experience with lighting scenarios that change with time of day or phase of flight.







Four full-size lavatories featuring subway tile patterns – a nod to JetBlue being New York’s Hometown Airline®.







Custom-designed front and rear wall panel featuring unique and modern patterns.







Heated floors in front galley area for added crewmember comfort, a first for JetBlue.











(a)







Based on personal square footage per passenger seat.







(b)







Based on total reclined bed surface area.







(c)







JetBlue offers the most legroom in coach based on average fleet-wide seat pitch for U.S. airlines.







(d)







Fly-Fi and live television are available on all JetBlue-operated flights. On ViaSat-2 equipped aircraft, Fly-Fi will not be available on portions of some routes, and live television will not be available while operating outside of the contiguous U.S., or until the aircraft returns to the coverage area. On all other aircraft, Fly-Fi and live television will not be available while operating outside of the contiguous U.S., or until the aircraft returns to the coverage area.





JetBlue’s A321neo with Mint features 16 Mint suites – including two Mint Studios™ – and 144 core seats. It will first operate on select flights between New York-JFK and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) this summer. Today’s delivery – tail N2105J named “NEO Mintality” – brings JetBlue’s total fleet count to 270 aircraft, is the airline’s 16th A321neo and the first of this aircraft type to feature Mint.“With so much excitement around JetBlue’s London plans, we’re delighted to also introduce our fabulous, all-new transatlantic Mint suites to customers on select flights within the U.S.,” said Jayne O’Brien, head of marketing and loyalty, JetBlue. “Our reimagined Mint and award-winning core experience, combined with the superior economics of the A321neo aircraft, will position JetBlue to compete effectively and add relevance to our customers in Mint markets.”“JetBlue continues to leverage the versatility of the A321neo — now featuring JetBlue’s Mint cabin design. The A321neo is ideally suited to the North American market with a winning combination of increased range and lower operating costs thanks to the aircraft’s reduced fuel burn,” said Chris Jones, Senior Vice President - Customers, Airbus Americas. “The passenger friendliness associated with the A321 cabin blend very well with these enhanced operating efficiencies and are ideally suited to meet the demands of trans-continental travel - perfect for JetBlue’s US routes between JFK and LAX this summer.”Travelers can spot the A321neo with Mint by its unique “Ribbons” tailfin. The design features three blues from the airline’s brand palette and is the first tailfin inspired by so-called “Op Art” – as in optical art – using simple shapes to create the illusion of three dimensions and movement.The first major design overhaul of Mint – designed in partnership with Acumen Design Associates – will debut on select flights between New York and Los Angeles this summer.JetBlue’s core experience on the A321neo – with the most legroom in coach (c) – features the Collins Meridian seat, customized around customer feedback and featuring a number of design elements with comfort and convenience in mind.JetBlue will build on its reputation as an industry leader in inflight entertainment options with Thales AVANT and ViaSat-2 connectivity. With this system, JetBlue will offer every customer aboard the A321neo with expanded and personalized entertainment choices in nearly every region the airline flies (d). With JetBlue, all customers have the ability to connect an unlimited number of devices and stream, surf, or chat during the entire flight, from gate to gate.JetBlue is also maximizing the A321neo’s ultra-modern design to create an elevated customer experience throughout the interior. Every aspect of the aircraft has been meticulously customized to create a perfect environment to deliver JetBlue’s award-winning service.The A321neo helps ensure JetBlue delivers on its cost-savings and sustainability commitments in the coming years. Thanks to the Airbus new engine option, the aircraft features a 20 percent increase in fuel efficiency compared to the previous generation of the aircraft. It also boasts an increased range of up to 500 nautical miles. JetBlue’s existing fleet of all-core A321neo’s has allowed the airline to enter new and longer nonstop markets not previously possible with other aircraft types.Optimizing fuel burn is an important first step in JetBlue’s cost-conscious sustainability strategy, and prioritizing fuel-efficient aircraft and engines aligns with JetBlue’s approach to reducing emissions. In 2020, JetBlue became the first major U.S. airline to achieve [url="]carbon+neutrality+for+all+domestic+flights[/url], and later announced its commitment to net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.JetBlue continues to navigate the new travel environment with a steady hand and a long-term view on recovery. The investment in the A321neo with Mint allows the airline to continue to execute its low cost business model, and enables JetBlue to continue to offer low fares to more customers.JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America. For more information, visit [url="]jetblue.com[/url].

