Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) CEO & PRESIDENT Scott L Thompson Sold $6.4 million of Shares

CEO & PRESIDENT of Tempur Sealy International Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Scott L Thompson (insider trades) sold 186,000 shares of TPX on 02/24/2021 at an average price of $34.22 a share. The total sale was $6.4 million.

Tempur Sealy International Inc is engaged in the home furnishing market. It manufactures bedding products including mattresses, foundations and adjustable bases. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a market cap of $6.86 billion; its shares were traded at around $33.410000 with a P/E ratio of 20.50 and P/S ratio of 1.92. The dividend yield of Tempur Sealy International Inc stocks is 0.21%. Tempur Sealy International Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 18.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Tempur Sealy International Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 94,772 shares of TPX stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $33.45. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.12% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Evelyn S Dilsaver sold 2,716 shares of TPX stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $33.82. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.21% since.

EVP Global Business Strategy David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of TPX stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $33.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.27% since.

