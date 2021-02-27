QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. QTS Realty Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust in the United States. Its properties mainly include data centers which are mainly located in the United States and in other locations such as Canada, Europe, and Asia. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a market cap of $4.01 billion; its shares were traded at around $62.120000 with and P/S ratio of 6.47. The dividend yield of QTS Realty Trust Inc stocks is 3.03%. QTS Realty Trust Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.40% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with QTS Realty Trust Inc. .

For the last quarter QTS Realty Trust Inc reported a revenue of $143.9 million, compared with the revenue of $123.7 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $539.4 million, an increase of 12.2% from last year. For the last five years QTS Realty Trust Inc had an average revenue growth rate of 9.9% a year.

The reported loss per diluted share was 47 cents for the year, compared with the loss per share of $0.01 in the previous year. The QTS Realty Trust Inc had a decent operating margin of 12.98%, compared with the operating margin of 12.81% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of QTS Realty Trust Inc is 13.01%. The profitability rank of the company is 6 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, QTS Realty Trust Inc has the cash and cash equivalents of $22.8 million, compared with $15.7 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $592.3 million, compared with $506.8 million in the previous year. The interest coverage to the debt is 2.3, which is not a favorable level. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a financial strength rank of 3 (out of 10).

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Chad L. Williams sold 300 shares of QTS stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $67. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.28% since.

CEO Chad L. Williams sold 100 shares of QTS stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $67. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.28% since.

