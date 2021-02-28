Glu Mobile Inc (GLUU) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes and markets games designed to appeal to users of smartphones and tablet devices. Its gaming brands include Blood and Glory, Contract Killer, Deer Hunter, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando and Heroes of Destiny. Glu Mobile Inc has a market cap of $2.17 billion; its shares were traded at around $12.480000 with a P/E ratio of 138.67 and P/S ratio of 3.89. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Glu Mobile Inc. .

For the last quarter Glu Mobile Inc reported a revenue of $141.4 million, compared with the revenue of $112.9 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $540.5 million, an increase of 31.4% from last year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years Glu Mobile Inc had an average revenue growth rate of 19.6% a year.

The reported diluted earnings per share was 12 cents for the year, compared with the loss per share of $0.66 in the previous year. The Glu Mobile Inc had an operating margin of 3.8%, compared with the operating margin of 1.76% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of Glu Mobile Inc is -13.77%. The profitability rank of the company is 3 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, Glu Mobile Inc has the cash and cash equivalents of $364.4 million, compared with $127.1 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $34.6 million, compared with $37.4 million in the previous year. The interest coverage to the debt is at a comfortable level of 10.2. Glu Mobile Inc has a financial strength rank of 7 (out of 10).

At the current stock price of $12.480000, Glu Mobile Inc is traded at 86.5% premium to its historical median P/S valuation band of $6.69. The P/S ratio of the stock is 3.89, while the historical median P/S ratio is 2.14. The stock gained 75.28% during the past 12 months.

For the complete 20-year historical financial data of GLUU, click here.