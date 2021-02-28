Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. Theravance Biopharma Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovery, research, development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Theravance Biopharma Inc has a market cap of $1.06 billion; its shares were traded at around $16.570000 with and P/S ratio of 14.35. Theravance Biopharma Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 10.70% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Theravance Biopharma Inc. .

For the last quarter Theravance Biopharma Inc reported a revenue of $18.7 million, compared with the revenue of $29.50 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $71.9 million, a decrease of 2.1% from the previous year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years Theravance Biopharma Inc had an average revenue growth rate of 16.3% a year.

The reported loss per diluted share was $4.46 for the year, compared with the loss per share of $5.45 in the previous year. The Theravance Biopharma Inc had an operating margin of -414.37%, compared with the operating margin of -343.14% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of Theravance Biopharma Inc is -413.64%. The profitability rank of the company is 2 (out of 10).

For the complete 20-year historical financial data of TBPH, click here.