AMERISAFE Inc (AMSF) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

February 28, 2021 | About: AMSF -2.12%

AMERISAFE Inc (NASDAQ:AMSF)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. AMERISAFE Inc is a specialty provider of workers' compensation insurance to employers engaged in hazardous industries, mainly construction, trucking, manufacturing, oil and gas and agriculture. AMERISAFE Inc has a market cap of $1.13 billion; its shares were traded at around $58.520000 with a P/E ratio of 13.06 and P/S ratio of 3.34. The dividend yield of AMERISAFE Inc stocks is 1.85%. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with AMERISAFE Inc. .

For the last quarter AMERISAFE Inc reported a revenue of $88.2 million, compared with the revenue of $91.94 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $339.5 million, a decrease of 8.3% from the previous year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years AMERISAFE Inc had an average revenue decline of 2.9% a year.

The reported diluted earnings per share was $4.47 for the year, a decline of 6.9% from the previous year. Over the last five years AMERISAFE Inc had an EPS growth rate of 5.6% a year. The profitability rank of the company is 5 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, AMERISAFE Inc has the cash and cash equivalents of $61.8 million, compared with $43.8 million in the previous year. The company had no long term debt. The company's operating income of cannot cover its interest payment during the last fiscal year. AMERISAFE Inc has a financial strength rank of 7 (out of 10).

At the current stock price of $58.520000, AMERISAFE Inc is traded at 39% premium to its historical median P/S valuation band of $42.10. The P/S ratio of the stock is 3.34, while the historical median P/S ratio is 2.30. The stock lost 3.18% during the past 12 months.

For the complete 20-year historical financial data of AMSF, click here.


