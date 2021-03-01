Visa Inc (V) CHAIRMAN & CEO Alfred F Jr Kelly Sold $1.9 million of Shares

CHAIRMAN & CEO of Visa Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Alfred F Jr Kelly (insider trades) sold 9,000 shares of V on 02/26/2021 at an average price of $214.05 a share. The total sale was $1.9 million.

Visa Inc is a payments technology company working to enable consumers, businesses, banks and governments to use fast, secure and reliable digital currency. The Company operates processing networks - VisaNet. Visa Inc has a market cap of $477.64 billion; its shares were traded at around $216.630000 with a P/E ratio of 44.77 and P/S ratio of 22.32. The dividend yield of Visa Inc stocks is 0.57%. Visa Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 15.90% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Visa Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

CHAIRMAN & CEO Alfred F Jr Kelly sold 9,000 shares of V stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $214.05. The price of the stock has increased by 1.21% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Mary B Cranston sold 4,900 shares of V stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $207.51. The price of the stock has increased by 4.39% since.

PRESIDENT Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of V stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $210. The price of the stock has increased by 3.16% since.

