First Horizon Corp (FHN) SEVP, Chief Communications Ofc Elizabeth A Ardoin Sold $1.4 million of Shares

March 01, 2021 | About: FHN +3.89%

SEVP, Chief Communications Ofc of First Horizon Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Elizabeth A Ardoin (insider trades) sold 85,179 shares of FHN on 02/26/2021 at an average price of $16.35 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

First Horizon National Corp is engaged in providing financial products and services, including traditional lending and deposit taking, to consumer and commercial customers. First Horizon Corp has a market cap of $9.34 billion; its shares were traded at around $16.830000 with a P/E ratio of 10.64 and P/S ratio of 2.43. The dividend yield of First Horizon Corp stocks is 3.56%. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with First Horizon Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of FHN stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $15.62. The price of the stock has increased by 7.75% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • SEVP, Chief Communications Ofc Elizabeth A Ardoin sold 85,179 shares of FHN stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $16.35. The price of the stock has increased by 2.94% since.
  • SEVP COO Anthony J Restel sold 45,843 shares of FHN stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $16.11. The price of the stock has increased by 4.47% since.
  • President - Regional Banking Michael J Brown sold 36,616 shares of FHN stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $14.49. The price of the stock has increased by 16.15% since.

For the complete insider trading history of FHN, click here

.

