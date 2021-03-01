Global Payments Inc (GPN) Senior Executive VP and CFO Paul M Todd Sold $5.5 million of Shares

Senior Executive VP and CFO of Global Payments Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Paul M Todd (insider trades) sold 27,373 shares of GPN on 02/25/2021 at an average price of $199.23 a share. The total sale was $5.5 million.

Global Payments Inc has interests in offering business solutions. Its primary activity includes payment solutions for merchants, value-added resellers, enterprise software providers, financial institutions and government agencies. Global Payments Inc has a market cap of $59.69 billion; its shares were traded at around $202.180000 with a P/E ratio of 103.69 and P/S ratio of 8.18. The dividend yield of Global Payments Inc stocks is 0.38%. Global Payments Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 15.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Global Payments Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Global Payments Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of GPN stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $194.65. The price of the stock has increased by 3.87% since.

Director William I Jacobs sold 500 shares of GPN stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $198.07. The price of the stock has increased by 2.08% since.

