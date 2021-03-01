Micron Technology to Report Fiscal Second Quarter Results on March 31, 2021

BOISE, Idaho, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. ( MU), announced today that it will hold a conference call about its fiscal second quarter earnings on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. Mountain time.



The call will be webcast live at http://investors.micron.com/. Webcast replays of presentations can be accessed from Micron’s Investor Relations website and will be available for approximately one year after the call.

About Micron Technology, Inc.

We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions. Through our global brands — Micron® and Crucial® — our broad portfolio of high-performance memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, 3D XPoint™ memory, and NOR, is transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. Backed by more than 40 years of technology leadership, our memory and storage solutions enable disruptive trends, including artificial intelligence, 5G, machine learning, and autonomous vehicles, in key market segments like mobile, data center, client, consumer, industrial, graphics, automotive, and networking. Our common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the MU symbol. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc., visit micron.com.

