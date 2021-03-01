Vimeo To Hold Investor Day On March 24, 2021

NEW YORK, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vimeo, an operating business of IAC (NASDAQ: IAC), today announced that it will hold an Investor Day on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm ET. The live webcast and replay of the event will be accessible to the public at http://www.vimeo.com/investors/investor-day-2021 and on IAC's investor relations website.

The event will include presentations by Vimeo leaders including Anjali Sud, Chief Executive Officer, Narayan Menon, Chief Financial Officer, and Mark Kornfilt, Chief Product & Technology Officer, followed by an executive Q&A. The event will be held in connection with the proposed spin-off of Vimeo into an independent, separately traded company.

About Vimeo

Vimeo is the world's leading all-in-one video software solution. Our platform enables any professional, team, and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. We proudly serve our growing community of over 200 million users — from creatives to entrepreneurs to the world's largest companies. Learn more at www.vimeo.com.

About IAC

IAC (NASDAQ: IAC ) builds companies. We are guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands. From the single seed that started as IAC over two decades ago have emerged 10 public companies and generations of exceptional leaders. We will always evolve, but our basic principles of financially-disciplined opportunism will never change. IAC today operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and has majority ownership of ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie's List and Handy. The Company is headquartered in New York City and has business operations and satellite offices worldwide.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to IAC/InterActiveCorp's ("IAC") and Vimeo, Inc.'s ("Vimeo") anticipated financial performance, objectives, plans and strategies, and all statements (other than statements of historical facts) that address activities, events or developments that IAC and Vimeo intend, expect, project, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future. These statements are often characterized by terminology such as "believe," "may," "anticipate," "should," "intend," "plan," "will," "expect," "estimate," "project," "positioned," "strategy" and similar expressions, and are based on assumptions and assessments made by IAC's and Vimeo's management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors they believe to be appropriate. IAC and Vimeo undertake no duty to update or revise any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Whether actual results will conform to expectations and predictions is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including: risks and uncertainties discussed in reports that IAC has filed with the SEC; the risks inherent in separating Vimeo from IAC, including uncertainties related to, among other things, the costs and expected benefits of the proposed transaction, the expected timing of the transaction or whether it will be completed, whether the conditions to the transaction can be satisfied or any event, change or other circumstance occurs that could give rise to the abandonment of the proposed spin-off (including the failure to receive any required approvals from the stockholders of IAC), any litigation arising out of or relating to the proposed transaction, the expected tax treatment of the transaction, and the impact of the transaction on the businesses of IAC and Vimeo; and other circumstances beyond IAC's and Vimeo's control. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For more details on factors that could affect these expectations, please see IAC's filings with the SEC, including a joint registration statement on Amendment No. 2 to Form S-4 filed by IAC and Vimeo Holdings, Inc. ("Holdings") on February 23, 2021 that includes a preliminary proxy statement of IAC and a preliminary consent solicitation statement of Vimeo.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vimeo-to-hold-investor-day-on-march-24-2021-301237768.html

SOURCE Vimeo