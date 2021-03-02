>
Essity publishes its Annual and Sustainability Report for 2020

March 02, 2021 | About: STU:ESWB +0.16%

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, March 2, 2021

STOCKHOLM, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hygiene and health company Essity has today published its Annual and Sustainability Report for 2020 on www.essity.com.

"During 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic had a major impact on people and the global economy. Essity has had three priorities: care for our people, contribute to society and secure business success. COVID-19 and related lockdowns and restrictions had a negative impact on Essity's sales. Nonetheless, in 2020, Essity achieved its highest operating profit (EBITA) and its highest EBITA margin ever. Vaccinations have started and market conditions will gradually improve. As a company, we are emerging from this stronger. Our vision to improve well-being through leading hygiene and health solutions is more important than ever," says President and CEO Magnus Groth, Essity.

Read President and CEO Magnus Groth's message and about Essity's priorities for 2021 in the Annual and Sustainability Report 2020. An online version with several interactive features can be accessed here. A pdf version of the Annual and Sustainability Report is attached to this press release and can also be downloaded at www.essity.se.

NB: This information is information that Essity is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on March 2, 2021, at 8:00 CET.

Karl Stoltz, Media Relations Manager, +46 8 788 51 55

For further information, please contact:
Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 8 788 52 51, [email protected]
Johan Karlsson, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 8 788 51 30, [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/essity-publishes-its-annual-and-sustainability-report-for-2020,c3296800

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/essity-publishes-its-annual-and-sustainability-report-for-2020-301238178.html

SOURCE Essity


