>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) to Present at H.C. Wainwright's Global Life Sciences Conference March 9-10, 2021

March 02, 2021 | About: NAS:RKDA +2.21%

PR Newswire

DAVIS, Calif., March 2, 2021

DAVIS, Calif., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.® (Nasdaq: RKDA), a leader in science-based approaches to enhancing the quality and nutritional value of crops and food ingredients, announced today that it will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference. The conference will be held virtually March 9-10, 2021.

Arcadia Biosciences Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.)

Matt Plavan, Arcadia's president and CEO will present an overview of the company's business and will be available for one-on-one web meetings with investors. Institutional investors may request a meeting by registering for the conference at www.hcwevents.com/globalconference.

The presentation will be available on-demand here starting on March 9 at 7:00 AM (EST). A replay will be available in the Investors section of the company's website.

About Arcadia Biosciences
Arcadia Biosciences (Nasdaq: RKDA) is a leader in science-based approaches to enhancing the quality and nutritional value of crops and food ingredients. The company's GoodHemp™ seed catalog delivers genetically superior hemp seeds, transplants and extracts, applying the company's proprietary crop innovation technology, ArcaTech™, to an emerging crop. The company's GoodWheat™ branded ingredients deliver health benefits to consumers and enable consumer packaged goods companies to differentiate their brands in the marketplace. For more information, visit www.arcadiabio.com.

Arcadia Biosciences Contact:

Pam Haley
[email protected]

LinkedIn: Arcadia Biosciences
Twitter: @ArcadiaAg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arcadia-biosciences-rkda-to-present-at-hc-wainwrights-global-life-sciences-conference-march-9-10-2021-301238350.html

SOURCE Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)