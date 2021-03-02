Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) to Present at H.C. Wainwright's Global Life Sciences Conference March 9-10, 2021

DAVIS, Calif., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. ® (Nasdaq: RKDA), a leader in science-based approaches to enhancing the quality and nutritional value of crops and food ingredients, announced today that it will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference. The conference will be held virtually March 9-10, 2021.

Matt Plavan, Arcadia's president and CEO will present an overview of the company's business and will be available for one-on-one web meetings with investors. Institutional investors may request a meeting by registering for the conference at www.hcwevents.com/globalconference.

The presentation will be available on-demand here starting on March 9 at 7:00 AM (EST). A replay will be available in the Investors section of the company's website.

