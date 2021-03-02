>
Csg Systems International Inc (CSGS) EVP & CFO Rolland B Johns Sold $550,768 of Shares

March 02, 2021 | About: CSGS +0.61%

EVP & CFO of Csg Systems International Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Rolland B Johns (insider trades) sold 11,870 shares of CSGS on 03/01/2021 at an average price of $46.4 a share. The total sale was $550,768.

CSG Systems International Inc provides business support solutions mainly to the communications industry. It offers cable and satellite care, content management, convergent rating, mediation and data management, as well as routing services in the US. CSG Systems International Inc has a market cap of $1.52 billion; its shares were traded at around $46.430000 with a P/E ratio of 25.65 and P/S ratio of 1.51. The dividend yield of CSG Systems International Inc stocks is 2.02%. CSG Systems International Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 4.30% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated CSG Systems International Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with CSG Systems International Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP & CFO Rolland B Johns sold 11,870 shares of CSGS stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $46.4. The price of the stock has increased by 0.06% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, COO & Pres-RMDM Kenneth M Kennedy sold 7,048 shares of CSGS stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $46.69. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.56% since.
  • EVP, COO & Pres-RMDM Kenneth M Kennedy sold 3,280 shares of CSGS stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $45.63. The price of the stock has increased by 1.75% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CSGS, click here

.

