AU10TIX Launches SECURE.ME, a White Label Identity Verification Experience

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AU10TIX, the global leader in identity verification, has launched SECURE.ME, a white label experience designed to reduce integration requirements while providing the same speed, flexibility, and forensic-grade security for customer verification for which AU10TIX is known.

In the past 24 months, 47% of companies experienced fraud, resulting in $42 billion in losses from cybercrime.1 By 2022, 80% of organizations will be using document-centric proofing as part of their onboarding workflows, an increase from approximately 30% today.2 Digital onboarding is currently the biggest area of weakness and missed opportunity for companies, and SECURE.ME provides faster authentication and higher conversion for the digital onboarding process.

"With the acceleration in fraud due to the pandemic, it's never been more important for businesses to have a secure, compliant digital onboarding and verification process while still providing a seamless experience for users," said Jonathan Wilson, chief product officer of AU10TIX. "SECURE.ME provides our customers with a front-end white label solution to safeguard their business, with zero integration or engineering required. It's an exciting milestone for AU10TIX. Our success in providing an automated API solution for over a decade is now made accessible by a best-in-class user experience."

With SECURE.ME, identity verification is completed in less than 8 seconds enabling a new customer to complete an end-to-end onboarding experience is less than ninety seconds. "The entire process is customizable to each business's preferences, selecting from one to multiple layers of identity checks, like identity document, biometric liveness, and proof of address," said Koby Avitan, vice president, product, of AU10TIX. "Early customers are choosing anywhere from one to all available security checks when designing their verification flow." The newly available experience is multilingual and tracks behavioral analytics, so that customer experience teams can see global trends and trouble spots across the end-to-end onboarding experience.

In addition to the business-facing features, SECURE.ME also provides real-time preview options and in-session feedback aimed at mitigating common frustrations caused during the identity capture and verification process.

