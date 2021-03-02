>
PRNewswire
Articles 

Celsius Holdings, Inc. to Present at UBS Global Consumer and Retail Virtual Conference

March 02, 2021 | About: NAS:CELH +2.17%

Fireside Chat to be Webcast Live

PR Newswire

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 2, 2021

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: CELH), maker of the leading global fitness drink, CELSIUS®, today announced that John Fieldly, President and chief executive officer, will participate in the upcoming UBS Global Consumer and Retail Virtual Conference on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 3:00PM Eastern.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Celsius Holdings, Inc.)

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1430647&tp_key=9469463705

About Celsius Holdings, Inc.
Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), is a global company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula for its master brand CELSIUS® and all its sub-brands. A lifestyle fitness drink and a pioneer in the rapidly growing performance energy sector, CELSIUS® has five beverage lines that each offer proprietary, functional, healthy-energy formulas clinically-proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. The five lines include, CELSIUS® Originals, CELSIUS HEAT™, CELSIUS® BCAA +Energy, CELSIUS® On-the-Go, and CELSIUS® Sweetened with Stevia. CELSIUS® has zero sugar, no preservatives, no aspartame, no high fructose corn syrup, and is non-GMO, with no artificial flavors or colors. The CELSIUS® line of products is Certified Kosher and Vegan. CELSIUS® is also soy and gluten-free and contains very little sodium. CELSIUS® is backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals validating the unique benefits CELSIUS® provides. CELSIUS® is sold nationally at Target, CVS, Walmart, GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, 7-Eleven, Dick's Sporting Goods, The Fresh Market, Sprouts and other key regional retailers such as HEB, Publix, Winn-Dixie, Harris Teeter, Shaw's and Food Lion. It is also available on Amazon, at fitness clubs and in select micro-markets across the country. For more information, please visit: http://www.celsiusholdingsinc.com

Investor Relations:
Cameron Donahue
(651) 653-1854
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celsius-holdings-inc-to-present-at-ubs-global-consumer-and-retail-virtual-conference-301238530.html

SOURCE Celsius Holdings, Inc.


