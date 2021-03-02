SoftVest Advisors, LLC Buys Black Stone Minerals LP, Permian Basin Royalty Trust, Brigham Minerals Inc, Sells Silvergate Capital Corp

Investment company SoftVest Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Black Stone Minerals LP, Permian Basin Royalty Trust, Brigham Minerals Inc, sells Silvergate Capital Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SoftVest Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, SoftVest Advisors, LLC owns 5 stocks with a total value of $26 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) - 2,110,000 shares, 54.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.36% Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) - 1,653,737 shares, 21.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 230.75% Silvergate Capital Corp (SI) - 50,000 shares, 14.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.2% Brigham Minerals Inc (MNRL) - 200,000 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00% Battalion Oil Corp (BATL) - 47,199 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio.

SoftVest Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Black Stone Minerals LP by 85.36%. The purchase prices were between $5.95 and $7.57, with an estimated average price of $6.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 25.08%. The holding were 2,110,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SoftVest Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 230.75%. The purchase prices were between $2.19 and $3.52, with an estimated average price of $2.77. The stock is now traded at around $4.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.76%. The holding were 1,653,737 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SoftVest Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Brigham Minerals Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $8.51 and $11.87, with an estimated average price of $10.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.25%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SoftVest Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Silvergate Capital Corp by 34.2%. The sale prices were between $14.66 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $33.25. The stock is now traded at around $143.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. SoftVest Advisors, LLC still held 50,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.