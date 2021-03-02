>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

SoftVest Advisors, LLC Buys Black Stone Minerals LP, Permian Basin Royalty Trust, Brigham Minerals Inc, Sells Silvergate Capital Corp

March 02, 2021 | About: BSM +1.09% PBT +3.1% MNRL -0.83% SI -2.97%

Investment company SoftVest Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Black Stone Minerals LP, Permian Basin Royalty Trust, Brigham Minerals Inc, sells Silvergate Capital Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SoftVest Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, SoftVest Advisors, LLC owns 5 stocks with a total value of $26 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SoftVest Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/softvest+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SoftVest Advisors, LLC
  1. Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) - 2,110,000 shares, 54.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.36%
  2. Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) - 1,653,737 shares, 21.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 230.75%
  3. Silvergate Capital Corp (SI) - 50,000 shares, 14.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.2%
  4. Brigham Minerals Inc (MNRL) - 200,000 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00%
  5. Battalion Oil Corp (BATL) - 47,199 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio.
Added: Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM)

SoftVest Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Black Stone Minerals LP by 85.36%. The purchase prices were between $5.95 and $7.57, with an estimated average price of $6.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 25.08%. The holding were 2,110,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT)

SoftVest Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 230.75%. The purchase prices were between $2.19 and $3.52, with an estimated average price of $2.77. The stock is now traded at around $4.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.76%. The holding were 1,653,737 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Brigham Minerals Inc (MNRL)

SoftVest Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Brigham Minerals Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $8.51 and $11.87, with an estimated average price of $10.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.25%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Silvergate Capital Corp (SI)

SoftVest Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Silvergate Capital Corp by 34.2%. The sale prices were between $14.66 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $33.25. The stock is now traded at around $143.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. SoftVest Advisors, LLC still held 50,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of SoftVest Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. SoftVest Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SoftVest Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SoftVest Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SoftVest Advisors, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)