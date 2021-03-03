5 Industrial Companies Boosting Earnings

The following industrial companies have grown their earnings per share over a five-year period. According to the GuruFocus discounted cash flow calculator as of March 3, all of them also trade with a margin of safety.

Lowe's

Lowe's Companies Inc.'s (LOW) earnings per share have grown 19.50% per annum over the past five years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with an 8.47% margin of safety at $161.94 per share. The price-earnings ratio is 20.95. The share price has been as high as $180.67 and as low as $60 in the last year; it is currently 10.37% below its 52-week high and 169.90% above its 52-week low.

The U.S. home improvement retailer has a market cap of $118.38 billion and an enterprise value of $139.39 billion.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio)'s Pershing Square with 1.69% of outstanding shares, followed by Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 0.49% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.24%.

Honda Motor

The earnings per share of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) have grown 5.60% per annum over the past five years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 6.84% margin of safety at $28.48 per share. The price-earnings ratio is 12.57. The share price has been as high as $30.21 and as low as $19.38 in the last year; it is currently 5.73% below its 52-week high and 46.96% above its 52-week low.

The company, which manufactures automobiles, motorcycles and power products, has a market cap of $49.17 billion and an enterprise value of $92.92 billion.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.39% of outstanding shares, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.23% and Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.04%.

O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive Inc.'s (ORLY) earnings per share have climbed 20.40% per annum over the past five years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 32.67% margin of safety at $451.23 per share. The price-earnings ratio is $19.17. The share price has been as high as $496.61 and as low as $251 in the last year; it is currently 9.14% below its 52-week high and 79.40% above its 52-week low.

The company, which provides aftermarket automotive parts, tools and accessories, has a market cap of $31.68 billion and an enterprise value of $37.38 billion.

With a 2.54% stake, Chuck Akre (Trades, Portfolio)'s firm is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.16% and Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.52%.

AutoZone

The earnings per share of AutoZone Inc. (AZO) have risen 15% per annum over the past five years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 28.02% margin of safety at $1,169.39 per share. The price-earnings ratio is 15.32 The share price has been as high as $1,297 and as low as $684 in the last year; it is currently 9.90% below its 52-week high and 70.74% above its 52-week low.

The U.S. company, which sells aftermarket automotive parts, tools and accessories, has a market cap of $26.61 billion and an enterprise value of $33.24 billion.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.46% of outstanding shares, followed by Tweedy Browne (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.40% and Simons' firm with 0.29%.

Lennar

Lennar Corp.'s (LEN) earnings per share have climbed 18.20% per annum over the past five years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 63.09% margin of safety at $82.60 per share. The price-earnings ratio is $10.51. The share price has been as high as $95.72 and as low as $25.42 in the last year; it is currently 13.71% below its 52-week high and 224.94% above its 52-week low.

The U.S. homebuilder has a market cap of $25.17 billion and an enterprise value of $29.78 billion.

With a 1.76% stake, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Fisher with 0.33% and Smead Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.30%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

