Akamai Identified as a DDoS Mitigation Leader by Independent Research Firm

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the world's most trusted solution for securing and delivering digital experiences, announced today that it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: DDoS Mitigation Solutions, Q1 2021 evaluation. In the report, Forrester evaluated "the 11 providers that matter most and how they stack up" ranking their current offering, strategy and market presence.

Akamai received the highest scores possible in the criteria of volumetric scrubbing, security operations centers, service delivery, service agreements, threat intelligence, performance, pricing model, development and support, and current revenue.

In the report, Forrester shares, "Akamai sells three kinds of DDoS protection; one tied to web-based application security (Kona Site Defender); a cloud-based authoritative domain name system service edge (Edge DNS) and its original Prolexic, which is the service reviewed in this evaluation."

The Forrester report calls out, "Large enterprise clients that want an experienced, trusted vendor to make their DDoS problem go away should look to Akamai" and "Reference customers like the professionalism, engineering, and expertise of Akamai's Prolexic service. One said that Akamai's assistance in a DDoS attack is outstanding. They are there to support your needs at any time and provide notice of other attacks that might be occurring in your business vertical."

"We believe that our approach to DDOS mitigation is unique and offers advantages over single stack cloud mitigation providers," said Raja Patel, Vice President of Web Security Products, Akamai. "As opposed to other "all in one" solutions that can be vulnerable to platform outages, our distinct, purpose-built DDoS solutions are architected to ensure multiple levels of resilience. Akamai offers dedicated defense capacity and a higher quality of mitigation, fine-tuned to the specific requirements of web applications or internet-based services. By partnering closely with our customers to understand their environment and use cases, our mitigation experts are able to recommend the optimal DDoS defenses. Our goal is to maintain performance requirements while meeting time-to-mitigate SLAs and providing the highest availability and uptime in the industry."

Coming on the heels of the most active DDoS year on record, the risk for attack has never been higher. In 2020 alone, Akamai mitigated both record breaking , complex bps (bits per second) and the largest pps (packets per second) attacks the company has ever observed, saw attacks spike across more diverse verticals than ever before , and helped organizations fight back against the largest, most targeted global extortion campaign ever launched.

Addressing the complexities and unique status of every individual customer, Roger Barranco, vice president of global security operations at Akamai concludes, "Automation is an important part of our detection and mitigation capabilities, and it is also critical to be able to immediately reach a highly skilled Security Architect to review events, customize the platform to your specific needs, and/or to address exceptions. Taking a 'one size fits all' approach via automation does not address situations like zero day attacks, hence the highly skilled human component of our fully-managed Prolexic mitigation service."

The Akamai intelligent edge security platform surrounds and protects companies' entire architecture – from the core, cloud and edge – to thwart attackers and mitigate threats wherever they emerge. In addition to being recognized as a "Leader" in DDoS Mitigation, Akamai has also been recognized by Forrester as a "Leader" in "The Forrester Wave™: Web Application Firewalls, Q1 2020", "The Forrester New Wave™: Bot Management, Q1 2020", and "The Forrester Wave™: Zero Trust eXtended Ecosystem Platform Providers, Q3 2020 evaluations.

A complimentary copy of The Forrester New Wave™: DDoS Mitigation Solutions, Q1 2021 evaluation is available for download here . For additional information regarding Akamai's intelligent edge security platform offerings, visit here.

