Discovery Inc (DISCA) CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels Bought $1.9 million of Shares

CFO of Discovery Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Gunnar Wiedenfels (insider trades) bought 40,000 shares of DISCA on 03/02/2021 at an average price of $48.5 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $1.9 million.

Discovery Inc formerly known as Discovery Communications Inc is a media and entertainment company. It provides programming across multiple distribution platforms. Discovery Inc has a market cap of $26.58 billion; its shares were traded at around $61.450000 with a P/E ratio of 33.95 and P/S ratio of 3.87. Discovery Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 16.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Discovery Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Discovery Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Pres.&CEO, Discovery Int'l Jean-briac Perrette sold 93,342 shares of DISCA stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $59.05. The price of the stock has increased by 4.06% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 40,000 shares of DISCA stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $48.5. The price of the stock has increased by 26.7% since.

CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 167,751 shares of DISCA stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $57.41. The price of the stock has increased by 7.04% since.

CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 267,777 shares of DISCA stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $51.43. The price of the stock has increased by 19.48% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Corp Operating Officer David Leavy sold 66,864 shares of DISCA stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $55.3. The price of the stock has increased by 11.12% since.

General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 3,668 shares of DISCA stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $58.77. The price of the stock has increased by 4.56% since.

Director Kenneth W Lowe sold 111,000 shares of DISCA stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $48.64. The price of the stock has increased by 26.34% since.

General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 8,125 shares of DISCA stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $55.83. The price of the stock has increased by 10.07% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Lori C. Locke sold 1,703 shares of DISCA stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $58.06. The price of the stock has increased by 5.84% since.

For the complete insider trading history of DISCA, click here