>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) Chairman, President and CEO Gary Norcross Sold $11.1 million of Shares

March 03, 2021 | About: FIS +0%

Chairman, President and CEO of Fidelity National Information Services Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Gary Norcross (insider trades) sold 79,131 shares of FIS on 03/02/2021 at an average price of $140.29 a share. The total sale was $11.1 million.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc offers a range of solutions in retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management, risk and compliance, treasury and insurance and provides consulting and outsourcing services. Fidelity National Information Services Inc has a market cap of $86.29 billion; its shares were traded at around $138.930000 with a P/E ratio of 578.88 and P/S ratio of 6.93. The dividend yield of Fidelity National Information Services Inc stocks is 1.02%. Fidelity National Information Services Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 5.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Fidelity National Information Services Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman, President and CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of FIS stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $140.29. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.97% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Growth Officer Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of FIS stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $138.32. The price of the stock has increased by 0.44% since.

For the complete insider trading history of FIS, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)