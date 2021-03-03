Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (AAWW) EVP & CFO Spencer Schwartz Sold $551,700 of Shares

EVP & CFO of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Spencer Schwartz (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of AAWW on 03/02/2021 at an average price of $55.17 a share. The total sale was $551,700.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc is engaged in providing outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates a fleet of approximately 747 freighters and offers aircraft for domestic, regional & international cargo & passenger applications. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc has a market cap of $1.65 billion; its shares were traded at around $57.190000 with a P/E ratio of 4.47 and P/S ratio of 0.47. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO John W Dietrich sold 19,597 shares of AAWW stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $62. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.76% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, GC & Secty. Adam Richard Kokas sold 6,120 shares of AAWW stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $62.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.5% since.

EVP & CMO Michael Steen sold 13,016 shares of AAWW stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $59.29. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.54% since.

Director John K Wulff sold 2,000 shares of AAWW stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $56.7. The price of the stock has increased by 0.86% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AAWW, click here