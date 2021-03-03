>
Owens & Minor Inc (OMI) EVP, General Counsel Nicholas J Pace Sold $1.3 million of Shares

March 03, 2021 | About: OMI -3.36%

EVP, General Counsel of Owens & Minor Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Nicholas J Pace (insider trades) sold 37,214 shares of OMI on 03/01/2021 at an average price of $34.12 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

Owens & Minor Inc is a healthcare logistics firm distributing low-tech, consumable medical supplies to acute-care hospitals. The company distributes products to healthcare service providers under various brands such as MediChoice and ArcRoyal. Owens & Minor Inc has a market cap of $2.34 billion; its shares were traded at around $31.890000 with a P/E ratio of 83.93 and P/S ratio of 0.23. The dividend yield of Owens & Minor Inc stocks is 0.03%. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Owens & Minor Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, General Counsel Nicholas J Pace sold 37,214 shares of OMI stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $34.12. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.54% since.
  • Chief Human Resources Officer Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of OMI stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $27.54. The price of the stock has increased by 15.8% since.
  • SVP, Corporate Treasurer Jonathan A Leon sold 5,000 shares of OMI stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $29.38. The price of the stock has increased by 8.54% since.

For the complete insider trading history of OMI, click here

.

Comments

