Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) CFO & Exec VP of Fin. & Admin. Anthony W Boor Sold $701,600 of Shares

Blackbaud Inc provides cloud software, services, expertise, and data intelligence. It provides its services to nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare institutions, and the individual change agents who support them. Blackbaud Inc has a market cap of $3.39 billion; its shares were traded at around $70.150000 with a P/E ratio of 438.44 and P/S ratio of 3.72. The dividend yield of Blackbaud Inc stocks is 0.17%. Blackbaud Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 8.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Blackbaud Inc the business predictability rank of 2.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Blackbaud Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Michael P Gianoni sold 69,674 shares of BLKB stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $71.61. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.04% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO & Exec VP of Fin. & Admin. Anthony W Boor sold 10,000 shares of BLKB stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $70.16. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.01% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP&Pres. Enterprise Mkt Group Kevin P. Gregoire sold 6,500 shares of BLKB stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $70.35. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.28% since.

Director George H Ellis sold 1,435 shares of BLKB stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $70.56. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.58% since.

Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,000 shares of BLKB stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $71.74. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.22% since.

EVP, Pres Gen Markets Group Kevin W Mooney sold 13,942 shares of BLKB stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $73.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.97% since.

Director Sarah E Nash sold 1,376 shares of BLKB stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $72.67. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.47% since.

