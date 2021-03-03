>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) CFO & Exec VP of Fin. & Admin. Anthony W Boor Sold $701,600 of Shares

March 03, 2021 | About: BLKB -0.54%

CFO & Exec VP of Fin. & Admin. of Blackbaud Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Anthony W Boor (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of BLKB on 03/01/2021 at an average price of $70.16 a share. The total sale was $701,600.

Blackbaud Inc provides cloud software, services, expertise, and data intelligence. It provides its services to nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare institutions, and the individual change agents who support them. Blackbaud Inc has a market cap of $3.39 billion; its shares were traded at around $70.150000 with a P/E ratio of 438.44 and P/S ratio of 3.72. The dividend yield of Blackbaud Inc stocks is 0.17%. Blackbaud Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 8.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Blackbaud Inc the business predictability rank of 2.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Blackbaud Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Michael P Gianoni sold 69,674 shares of BLKB stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $71.61. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.04% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO & Exec VP of Fin. & Admin. Anthony W Boor sold 10,000 shares of BLKB stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $70.16. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.01% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP&Pres. Enterprise Mkt Group Kevin P. Gregoire sold 6,500 shares of BLKB stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $70.35. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.28% since.
  • Director George H Ellis sold 1,435 shares of BLKB stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $70.56. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.58% since.
  • Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,000 shares of BLKB stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $71.74. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.22% since.
  • EVP, Pres Gen Markets Group Kevin W Mooney sold 13,942 shares of BLKB stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $73.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.97% since.
  • Director Sarah E Nash sold 1,376 shares of BLKB stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $72.67. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.47% since.

For the complete insider trading history of BLKB, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)