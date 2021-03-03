Walker & Dunlop Adds Multifamily Property Sales Team in Houston

BETHESDA, Md., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it has hired one of the top-producing property sales teams in Houston, Texas, adding a new market to the Walker & Dunlop Investment Sales (WDIS) platform. Managing Directors, Ryan Epstein and Jennifer Ray lead the team and are responsible for the marketing and sales of multifamily assets in Houston. Other team members include Senior Director Nathan Jones, Director Scott Bray, Transaction Manager Leslie Ginzel, Transaction Coordinator Lauren Ehlers, Senior Graphic Designer Jamie VanWunnik, and Senior Analyst Chris Cassidy.

Ms. Ray commented, "Ryan and I are thrilled to be joining a forward-looking platform that invests in its people and technology and promotes a collaborative culture, all to help us best serve our clients. We look forward to collaborating with our new teammates around the country who are truly the best at what they do."

Prior to joining Walker & Dunlop, Mr. Epstein and Ms. Ray led Berkadia's Houston investment sales team and have closed on more than $7.5 billion of apartment sales throughout their careers. The team brings over 29 years of experience representing and advising major sponsors and has consistently been recognized as one of the best brokerage teams in the area for its exceptional insights and client service.

Kris Mikkelsen, WDIS Executive Vice President, commented, "Houston is one of the largest and historically most active investment sales markets in the country and has been one of our target markets for some time. We set the goal to grow our property sales volume to $25 billion by 2025 as part of our Drive to '25, and adding top talent like Ryan and Jennifer in new focus markets will be key to our success. We are very excited to welcome the team to Walker & Dunlop."

Walker & Dunlop is a leader in the commercial real estate finance space and continues to invest in the WDIS platform, adding new teams in Austin, Chicago, Columbus, Los Angeles, Nashville, and South Florida in the past year. The company's investment sales platform is one of the fastest growing in the country, with $6.1 billion of volume in 2020, up 14% from 2019. To learn more about our property sales capabilities, visit our website.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 1,000+ professionals in 41 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/walker--dunlop-adds-multifamily-property-sales-team-in-houston-301239958.html

SOURCE Walker & Dunlop, Inc.