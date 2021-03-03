Exelixis Inc (EXEL) EVP, Scientific Strategy & CSO Peter Lamb Sold $1.4 million of Shares

EVP, Scientific Strategy & CSO of Exelixis Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Peter Lamb (insider trades) sold 65,000 shares of EXEL on 03/01/2021 at an average price of $22.11 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

Exelixis Inc is a biotechnology company. It is involved in discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for people with cancer. The Cabometyx product generates maximum revenue for the company. Exelixis Inc has a market cap of $6.65 billion; its shares were traded at around $21.330000 with a P/E ratio of 60.94 and P/S ratio of 6.82.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Charles Cohen sold 40,000 shares of EXEL stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $22.69. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.99% since.

Director Lance Willsey sold 90,000 shares of EXEL stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $21.91. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.65% since.

Director Vincent T Marchesi sold 24,097 shares of EXEL stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $22.29. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.31% since.

Pres, Prod Dev & Med Aff & CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of EXEL stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $22.43. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.9% since.

