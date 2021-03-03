Xencor Inc (XNCR) SR. VICE PRESIDENT & CFO John J Kuch Sold $773,028 of Shares

SR. VICE PRESIDENT & CFO of Xencor Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John J Kuch (insider trades) sold 15,870 shares of XNCR on 03/03/2021 at an average price of $48.71 a share. The total sale was $773,028.

Xencor Inc is engaged in the field of biotechnology. The United States-based firm develops drugs to combat severe diseases such as allergies and cancers. Xencor Inc has a market cap of $2.59 billion; its shares were traded at around $44.750000 with and P/S ratio of 20.90.

CEO Recent Trades:

PRESIDENT & CEO Bassil I Dahiyat sold 2,850 shares of XNCR stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $44.88. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.29% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

SR. VICE PRESIDENT & CFO John J Kuch sold 15,870 shares of XNCR stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $48.71. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.13% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

VP, GENERAL COUNSEL Celia Eckert sold 444 shares of XNCR stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $44.94. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.42% since.

SR. VICE PRESIDENT & CSO John R Desjarlais sold 1,165 shares of XNCR stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $45.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.62% since.

For the complete insider trading history of XNCR, click here