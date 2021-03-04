Plan your summer escape with new flights between California and Montana

SEATTLE, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines today announced four new routes between California and Montana for the summer, increasing total jet service to seven nonstop routes between the two states.

The newest "Sun and Fun" additions will connect Los Angeles and San Diego with Kalispell, Montana, and connect San Diego and San Francisco with Bozeman, Montana. The Los Angeles and San Diego flights start May 20, and the San Francisco flight starts June 17. They'll operate through Sept. 7.

"For those ready to makes moves this summer, we're excited to better connect California with Montana," said Brett Catlin, Alaska's vice president of network and alliances. "We've long offered access to some of the best vacation destinations from Southern California and continue to see opportunities to grow our footprint in the region."

This added summer flying builds on year-round service on three nonstop routes that connect San Diego with Missoula, Montana, and connect Los Angeles with Bozeman and Missoula.

Tickets for the new flights are available at alaskaair.com with one-way fares starting as low as $69 to and from Bozeman and as low as $89 to and from Kalispell.

Start Date End Date City Pair Frequency Aircraft May 20, 2021 Sept. 7, 2021 Los Angeles - Kalispell W, Sa E175 May 20, 2021 Sept. 7, 2021 San Diego - Kalispell M, F, Sa E175 May 20, 2021 Sept. 7, 2021 San Diego - Bozeman T, W, Th, Sa, Su E175 June 17, 2021 Sept. 7, 2021 San Francisco - Bozeman Sa E175

The new routes will be served by the Embraer 175 jet, a jet aircraft with only window and aisle seating – no middle seats. On all the new routes, guests will enjoy award-winning service in a three-class cabin that includes First Class and Premium Class; Most Free Movies in the Sky with hundreds of movies and TV shows available for viewing on personal devices; free texting on most flights; and Wi-Fi connectivity for purchase.

Kalispell's Glacier Park International Airport is in northwest Montana's Flathead Valley, which encompasses the gateway to Glacier National Park, Whitefish Mountain Resort and Flathead Lake — the largest freshwater lake west of the Mississippi River.

Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport is the definition of "Big Sky Country" and about 90 miles north of Yellowstone National Park. Surrounded by mountains and rivers, Bozeman offers fishermen and hikers an abundance of options. Fly fish for trout on the Gallatin, Yellowstone, and Missouri Rivers. Follow Highway 191 for views of snow-capped mountains in Gallatin Canyon.

Global reach: With the oneworld alliance and Alaska's Global Partners, Alaska's guests can connect at gateway airports on the West Coast – such as Los Angeles and San Francisco – to fly to more than 900 destinations around the world. Flyers can also earn and redeem miles with the airline's highly-acclaimed Mileage Plan program.

Alaska Airlines serves six cities in Montana: Billings, Bozeman, Great Falls, Helena, Kalispell and Missoula.

Alaska Airlines serves 15 cities in California: Burbank, Fresno, Los Angeles, Monterey, Oakland, Ontario, Orange County, Palm Springs, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Sonoma.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve more than 115 destinations across the United States and North America. The airline provides essential air service for our guests along with moving crucial cargo shipments, while emphasizing Next-Level Care. Alaska is known for low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. Guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 800 destinations worldwide with Alaska and its Global Partners. On March 31, 2021, Alaska will officially become a member of the oneworld global alliance. Learn more about Alaska at newsroom.alaskaair.com and http://blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

