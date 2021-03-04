Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC) CFO Lester A Wong Sold $1.7 million of Shares

CFO of Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Lester A Wong (insider trades) sold 33,000 shares of KLIC on 03/02/2021 at an average price of $50.55 a share. The total sale was $1.7 million.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc is engaged in the semiconductor industry. It manufactures and sells capital equipment and expendable tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc has a market cap of $3 billion; its shares were traded at around $48.390000 with a P/E ratio of 34.81 and P/S ratio of 4.08. The dividend yield of Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc stocks is 1.03%. Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 7.70% over the past 5 years.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Lester A Wong sold 33,000 shares of KLIC stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $50.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.27% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Gregory F Milzcik bought 2,310 shares of KLIC stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $43.31. The price of the stock has increased by 11.73% since.

