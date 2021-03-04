>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC) CFO Lester A Wong Sold $1.7 million of Shares

March 04, 2021 | About: KLIC -6.45%

CFO of Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Lester A Wong (insider trades) sold 33,000 shares of KLIC on 03/02/2021 at an average price of $50.55 a share. The total sale was $1.7 million.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc is engaged in the semiconductor industry. It manufactures and sells capital equipment and expendable tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc has a market cap of $3 billion; its shares were traded at around $48.390000 with a P/E ratio of 34.81 and P/S ratio of 4.08. The dividend yield of Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc stocks is 1.03%. Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 7.70% over the past 5 years.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Lester A Wong sold 33,000 shares of KLIC stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $50.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.27% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Gregory F Milzcik bought 2,310 shares of KLIC stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $43.31. The price of the stock has increased by 11.73% since.

For the complete insider trading history of KLIC, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)