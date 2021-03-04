>
Sydnee Gatewood
Sydnee Gatewood
Articles (3380) 

Warren Buffett Provides Update on 2021 Annual Meeting

Berkshire's annual meeting will once again be virtual

March 04, 2021 | About: BRK.A -3% BRK.B -2.41%

The 2021 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on May 1, 2021. Unfortunately, we do not currently believe it will be safe at that time to hold a meeting with nearly 40,000 attendees as we last did in 2019. Therefore, the 2021 Annual Meeting will be held in a virtual format only to provide a safe experience for our shareholders and employees. The schedule for the virtual meeting is as follows.

Schedule (all times are Eastern Daylight Time)

  • Yahoo Premeeting Show 1:00 – 1:30
  • Question and Answer Period 1:30 – 5:00
  • Formal Shareholder Meeting 5:00 – 5:30

Shareholders can view the premeeting show, the question and answer session and the formal shareholder meeting by visiting https://finance.yahoo.com/brklivestream.

Shareholders who wish to ask questions during the Question and Answer Period and the Formal Shareholder Meeting may submit questions by e-mailing [email protected]

We hope that the 2021 meeting will be the last time that shareholders are unable to attend in person. We look forward to 2022 when we expect to again host shareholders in Omaha at our usual large gala aka "Woodstock for Capitalists".

