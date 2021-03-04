>
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders

March 04, 2021 | About: NAS:AQST -10.78%


Shareholder rights law firm [url="]Robbins+LLP[/url] announces that a purchaser of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) filed a class action complaint against the Company and its officers and directors for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between December 2, 2019 and September 25, 2020. Aquestive is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops products to address unmet medical needs. The Company's most advanced proprietary product candidate is Libervant (diazepam), the first oral diazepam-based therapy for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures.



If you suffered a loss due to Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc.'s misconduct, click [url="]here[/url].



Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) Misled Investors About the Likelihood of Approval of its New Drug Application for Libervant



According to the complaint, on December 2, 2019, Aquestive announced the completion of the rolling submission of a New Drug Application ("NDA") to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for Libervant Buccal Film for the management of seizure clusters (the "Libervant NDA"). During the relevant period, Aquestive expressed that the process for obtaining FDA approval was on target and "as expected."



On September 25, 2019, Aquestive announced receipt of a Complete Response Letter ("CRL") from the FDA indicating that the review cycle for the Libervant NDA was complete but the application could not be approved in its current form. Aquestive informed shareholders, "the FDA cited that, in a study submitted by the Company with the NDA, certain weight groups showed a lower drug exposure level than desired. The Company intends to provide to the FDA additional information on PK modeling to demonstrate that dose adjustments will obtain the desired exposure levels." On this news, Aquestive's stock price fell $2.64 per share, or over 34.69%, to close at $4.97 per share on September 28, 2020.



If you purchased shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) between December 2, 2019 and September 25, 2020, you have until April 30, 2021, to ask the court to appoint you lead plaintiff for the class.



Contact us to learn more:


Lauren Levi


(800) 350-6003


[email protected]


[url="]Shareholder+Information+Form[/url]



Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. To be notified if a class action against Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts about companies engaged in wrongdoing, sign up for [url="]Stock+Watch[/url] today.



Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210304005869/en/


