Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) on Behalf of Investors

March 04, 2021


[url="]The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz[/url] continues its investigation of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (“Ormat” or the “Company”) (NYSE: [url="]ORA[/url]) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.



If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click [url="]here[/url] to participate.



On March 1, 2021, before the market opened, Hindenburg Research published a report entitled “Ormat: Dirty Dealings in ‘Clean’ Energy.” According to the report, the Company “has engaged in what we believe to be widespread and systematic acts of intentional corruption,” adding that it “expect[s] the blowback to these revelations to be severe, threatening Ormat’s contracts in its most lucrative markets.” The report alleges that Hindenburg “uncovered evidence tying Ormat to corruption with senior government officials,” and “direct evidence tying Ormat to corruption with senior Guatemalan government officials” further noting “Ormat paid contractors in Kenya tied to corrupt government officials.”



On this news, Ormat’s stock price fell $1.00, or 1.1%, to close at $84.67 per share on March 1, 2021, thereby injuring investors.



The same day, after the market closed, Ormat responded to the report and acknowledged that “[t]he Company is aware of claims being investigated in Israel regarding Ravit Barniv, an Ormat Board member, and Hezi Kattan, the Company’s General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer.” Though the “claims involve Ms. Barniv’s and Mr. Kattan’s work at another company, prior to joining Ormat,” the Company announced that it would “transfer the responsibility for the Company’s compliance function to other members of the Ormat management team until these issues are resolved.”



On this news, Ormat’s stock price fell $1.68, or nearly 2%, to close at $82.99 per share on March 2, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.



Follow us for updates on Twitter: [url="]twitter.com%2FFRC_LAW[/url].



If you purchased Ormat securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at [url="]www.frankcruzlaw.com[/url]. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.



This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210304006158/en/


